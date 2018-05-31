Junior Mobile Application Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our Cape Town based client a full-service communication agency focused on assisting you build more worthwhile dealings with your target audiences, are looking to employ a Junior Mobile Application Developer to their team. The successful incumbent will assist the CEO and others in the development of business solutions by architecting and building the mobile application portions of projects.

DUTIES:

Build and maintain new and existing mobile applications (iOS, Android and Hybrid) for company, including but not limited to: White labels. Freedom Internet.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

Degree / Diploma will be advantageous.

Able to build React Native applications for iOS and Android.

Maintain Native applications.

Should have experience in the following technical skills: React Native Development. Native Application Development (iOS and Android). Basic data structures and algorithms. Source Control (GIT). Object Orientated Programming. Error Handling and Testing.



ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Able to follow specific instructions.

Good time management skills.

Good organisational skills.

Complete self-motivation and self-starting capabilities.

Innovative thinking.

Good communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider you

