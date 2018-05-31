Lead Analyst Programmer

Accountabilities for this role include Strong Development skills, basic systems analysis, interpreting and executing test plans. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts. Responsibilities include enhancing and maintaining existing systems using C# .NET.

KRA’s

– Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.

– Will be involved in migrating application from Development into QA and Production – should have strong analysis and problem resolution skills.

– Assists with analysis and design of new systems and databases.

– Role includes coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements

– Also includes providing higher technical and programming support

– Co-ordinates time and priorities to ensure that goals are met

– Ability to understand big picture in which business operates

– Standby if needed

– Have a good working relationship with users, business analysts and other technical staff

– Works with little supervision

– Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements

– Coaches junior staff members

Personal Effectiveness

– Accountable for service delivery through own efforts with only limited supervision.

– Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to 6 months.

– Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.

– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results. Accepts and lives the company values

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Specifications Development

– Assists with analysis and design of new systems and databases.

– Develops technical specifications / program specifications and some systems documentation. Update technical design documentation including diagrams, screens, database definitions, and architectural components

– Responsible for basic systems analyst functions.

– May assist with analysing system design requirements.

– Advises management on effective applications, covering areas such as maintenance, support, interface and data management requirements.

– Provides sizing and scoping for development work required.

– Designs & documents technical specifications/program specifications.

System Testing

– Assists solution construction including programming, systems testing and correction of programme models. Interprets and executes test plans, or assists in developing test plans in conjunction with Senior Analyst Programmer or Business Analyst.

System Programming

– Develops, tests and implements new systems and system changes in accordance with agreed coding standards and principles.

– Provides development solutions, which maintain the technical integrity of the solution. Performs data conversion.

– Documents system features and functionality. The above is done under limited supervision.”

Quality Management

– Ensures technical integrity of the solution.

– Ensures that all system changes align with coding standards and principles

Coaching

– Mentors Programmers and Analyst Programmers through the whole development life cycle.

Job Requirements

– Matric, with an IT programming qualification

– Strong C# .NET 4.0 development experience (5+ years)

– Excellent SQL skills with experience in MS SQL Server (5+ years)

– Windows communication foundation (Back-end services) (3+ years)

– ASP.NET web forms 4.0 – (3+ years)

– ASP.NET MVC – (3+ years)

– Windows services and console applications – (3+ years)

– Windows forms (optional – ability to learn and understand code is required)

– Ability to lead the systems analysis function in our team – (2 years)

– Ability to lead day-to-day C# programming activities (Project and BAU related) – (2 years)

– OLTP (SqlServer and Oracle) with proven ability to adapt to OLAP (SqlServer)

– Agile Software Development methodology, Team Foundation Server and Continuous integration(optional)

– Knowledge of SOA (Service Orientated Architecture) and ESB (Enterprise Service Bus) patterns (optional)

– Lead and mentor AP to facilitate new development on the data warehouse (optional)

– Knowledge of Windows Server 2003/2012 clustering (optional)

Competencies:

– Collaboration (Relating)

– Customer First

– Execution

– Innovation (Perspective)

– Leading with Influence

– Personal Mastery (Learning)

– Strategic

