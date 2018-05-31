PHP Developer

A global financial organization offering flexi-time and an easy-going culture is seeking an experienced PHP Developer to join their team of experts in developing robust code to provide optimal business solutions to an international market. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 4 years back-end PHP Development experienceUnderstanding of front-end technologies and elements Job Description:This exciting opportunity requires the successful individual to develop efficient and testable PHP models. Integrate data storage solutions. Assist in some front-end development to ensure end-user satisfaction. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027577.

Learn more/Apply for this position