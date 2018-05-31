Principal Business Analyst

Job Title: Principal Business Analyst

Duration: Permanent

Location: Cape Town, Southern Suburbs

Industry: Financial

Description:

This role exists within the financial industry and is responsible for creating, refining and clarifying the detailed definition of a complex business need within the organisation, designing the corresponding business processes and supporting the end-to-end implementation of the business solution. The incumbent would be recognized as a lead specialist in Finance business analysis, with a background in Finance.

The role requires the incumbent to lead, support and manage a team on an assigned business problem or initiative and to determine which activities are necessary in order to successfully complete a business analysis effort. Provides thought leadership, mentoring and guidance to others. Expert in business analysis techniques.

KRA’s

– Ability to present highly complex ideas and solutions and demonstrate value.

– Analysis of the Finance business environment as input into the organisations strategy.

– Application of in-depth expertise to complex organisational problems and development of innovative solutions and end-to-end operating models.

– Create and refine the detailed definition of complex business needs at an enterprise level, and the corresponding business solutions.

– Design and review new complex business processes.

– Elicitation of requirements, including requirements analysis, management and communication.

– Identifies and manages stakeholders and their needs.

– Selects, implements and governs the use of Business Analysis techniques, methodologies and templates to suit the specific business problem.

– Solution assessment and validation.

– Leading change – Designs change to match organisational need; drives the change process forward; maintains momentum and a clear sense of overall purpose and strategic impact of change.

– Works collaboratively with Business Owners and Architects to understand business problems and recommends solutions across process, technology, data and people that enable the organization to achieve its goals.

– Ability to participate in developing Business Strategies.

– Leads business requirement/design phases on Finance projects or programmes with significant risk and complexity to develop strategic solutions.

– Builds mutually beneficial relationships within the organization.

– Responding to stakeholder needs and influencing the development of alternative solutions.

– Holds first line managers accountable for managerial work, including selection, performance management and effectiveness of the organisations Business Analysis capability.

– Acts as mentor to the team and supports an environment of continual improvement.

– Accountable for service delivery predominantly through own efforts and those of junior analysts assigned to the deliverable.

– Plays a leadership role as facilitator, mentor and coach to the broader team.

– Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to a year.

Requirements

– Tertiary qualification in Finance/Accounting (e.g. BCom Accounting, BBSc) and Business Analysis qualification (e.g. FTI) is essential. Post-graduate and/or professional qualification in Finance/Accounting preferred eg. Honours, CA.

– 8 years’ experience in business process, systems and data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling.

– 5 years’ experience in similar environments i.e. within finance, risk, tax functions of large corporates.

– An excellent communicator who can adapt to different levels of audience expertise and different sizes of audiences in both their written and verbal communication.

– Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations.

– Proven ability to shape a vague, complex business need or issue into a clear, well-defined problem statement/opportunity which is well understood by relevant stakeholder group.

– Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once.

– Good business acumen.

– High EQ and ability to read stakeholder groups and adjust style to most effectively elicit information, obtain buy-in and support and develop trust.

– Good inter-personal skills, including influencing skills.

– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal and team results.

– Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with little to no guidance.

– Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

– Solution-driven, passionate and energetic.

– Collaboration (Relating)

– Customer First

– Execution

– Innovation (Perspective)

– Leading with Influence

– Personal Mastery (Learning)

– Strategic

