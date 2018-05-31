Job Title: Principal Business Analyst
Duration: Permanent
Location: Cape Town, Southern Suburbs
Industry: Financial
Description:
This role exists within the financial industry and is responsible for creating, refining and clarifying the detailed definition of a complex business need within the organisation, designing the corresponding business processes and supporting the end-to-end implementation of the business solution. The incumbent would be recognized as a lead specialist in Finance business analysis, with a background in Finance.
The role requires the incumbent to lead, support and manage a team on an assigned business problem or initiative and to determine which activities are necessary in order to successfully complete a business analysis effort. Provides thought leadership, mentoring and guidance to others. Expert in business analysis techniques.
KRA’s
– Ability to present highly complex ideas and solutions and demonstrate value.
– Analysis of the Finance business environment as input into the organisations strategy.
– Application of in-depth expertise to complex organisational problems and development of innovative solutions and end-to-end operating models.
– Create and refine the detailed definition of complex business needs at an enterprise level, and the corresponding business solutions.
– Design and review new complex business processes.
– Elicitation of requirements, including requirements analysis, management and communication.
– Identifies and manages stakeholders and their needs.
– Selects, implements and governs the use of Business Analysis techniques, methodologies and templates to suit the specific business problem.
– Solution assessment and validation.
– Leading change – Designs change to match organisational need; drives the change process forward; maintains momentum and a clear sense of overall purpose and strategic impact of change.
– Works collaboratively with Business Owners and Architects to understand business problems and recommends solutions across process, technology, data and people that enable the organization to achieve its goals.
– Ability to participate in developing Business Strategies.
– Leads business requirement/design phases on Finance projects or programmes with significant risk and complexity to develop strategic solutions.
– Builds mutually beneficial relationships within the organization.
– Responding to stakeholder needs and influencing the development of alternative solutions.
– Holds first line managers accountable for managerial work, including selection, performance management and effectiveness of the organisations Business Analysis capability.
– Acts as mentor to the team and supports an environment of continual improvement.
– Accountable for service delivery predominantly through own efforts and those of junior analysts assigned to the deliverable.
– Plays a leadership role as facilitator, mentor and coach to the broader team.
– Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to a year.
Requirements
– Tertiary qualification in Finance/Accounting (e.g. BCom Accounting, BBSc) and Business Analysis qualification (e.g. FTI) is essential. Post-graduate and/or professional qualification in Finance/Accounting preferred eg. Honours, CA.
– 8 years’ experience in business process, systems and data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling.
– 5 years’ experience in similar environments i.e. within finance, risk, tax functions of large corporates.
– An excellent communicator who can adapt to different levels of audience expertise and different sizes of audiences in both their written and verbal communication.
– Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations.
– Proven ability to shape a vague, complex business need or issue into a clear, well-defined problem statement/opportunity which is well understood by relevant stakeholder group.
– Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once.
– Good business acumen.
– High EQ and ability to read stakeholder groups and adjust style to most effectively elicit information, obtain buy-in and support and develop trust.
– Good inter-personal skills, including influencing skills.
– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal and team results.
– Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with little to no guidance.
– Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
– Solution-driven, passionate and energetic.
– Collaboration (Relating)
– Customer First
– Execution
– Innovation (Perspective)
– Leading with Influence
– Personal Mastery (Learning)
– Strategic