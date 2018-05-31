Python Developer

Python Developers! Do you want to work in the DevOps space in a rewarding yet fun environment? You will find yourself in a team that believes strongly in developing your skill and have opportunity to grow within the company. Qualification:Matric is a mustTertiary IT related qualification is a bonus Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years solid coding experience with PythonKnowledge of any of the following will be highly advantageous: Django, Linux, BASH, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and SQL Job Description:You will coding on a wide range of products, from web applications showing stock information to interacting with microcontrollers. Some interesting research and development will also land on your desk.

