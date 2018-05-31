Python Developer

Our client in Tygervalley is currently seeking Junior – Mid Level Python Developers.
They are a dynamic software development company comprising of junior / medium / senior developers. They are excited about development, more specifically Python and Django. They are looking for someone who has experience with the Python/Django technology stack. They also do Scrum and Agile development.
They work with innovative technology and have a diverse range of projects in the pipeline. They are looking for someone that would like to expand their knowledge and coding expertise.
Requirements
Candidates must have experience with the following:
– Python (Preferably also Django web framework)
– MySQL / PostgreSQL databases
– Basic CSS, Sass, Less, Bootstrap
– XML/JSON web services
– Linux systems (Ubuntu or similar)
– Javascript, jQuery, AngularJS or other JS frameworks
– Unit-tests, test driven development
– Github, BitBucket
– Must reside in South Africa
Advantageous:
– In possession of relevant diploma/degree
– MVC Frameworks, Architecture experience
– IOS and/or Android experience
If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)