Python Developer

Our client in Tygervalley is currently seeking Junior – Mid Level Python Developers.

They are a dynamic software development company comprising of junior / medium / senior developers. They are excited about development, more specifically Python and Django. They are looking for someone who has experience with the Python/Django technology stack. They also do Scrum and Agile development.

They work with innovative technology and have a diverse range of projects in the pipeline. They are looking for someone that would like to expand their knowledge and coding expertise.

Requirements

Candidates must have experience with the following:

– Python (Preferably also Django web framework)

– MySQL / PostgreSQL databases

– Basic CSS, Sass, Less, Bootstrap

– XML/JSON web services

– Linux systems (Ubuntu or similar)

– Javascript, jQuery, AngularJS or other JS frameworks

– Unit-tests, test driven development

– Github, BitBucket

– Must reside in South Africa

Advantageous:

– In possession of relevant diploma/degree

– MVC Frameworks, Architecture experience

– IOS and/or Android experience

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

