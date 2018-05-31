SAP Consultant
6 Month contract
My client is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.
– Good principle understanding of production, maintenance and related processes.
– Advanced SAP
Duties:
Project Details:
– Support of SAP Implementation Projects.
– Ownership of specific roles in the course of the SAP implementation project including business specific processes such as precious metal management.
Project Roles
– Business Data Owner
– Data Cleansing
– Data Harmonization
– Data Enhancement
– Data Mapping
– Migration Tests
Trainer / Training Coordinator
– Creation of Training Documentation and User Manuals
– Oversee and co-ordinate the creation of Work Instructions
– Conduct Training
– Management and Tracking of Training Progress
– 3Power User
– Process Expert for site specific core processes
– First contact for SAP site user for daily SAP challengesTester / Test Coordinator
– Identification of Test Scope
– Test Management
– Test Execution
– After Go Live Support
– Training, preparation and Management of Local Key Users
– Onsite First Level and Key User Support
Requirements:
– B Degree in Computer Information Systems.
– +5 years of experience using SAP.
– Deep (practical and hands-on) understanding of SAP in the Operations & Production environment.
– Experience in SAP Implementation and Harmonization Projects especially in the area of master data cleansing, migration and training.
– Experience in Business Process Management.
– Ability to explain technical information to non-technical people
– Excellent communications skills
Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)
Reference Number: JC 43846