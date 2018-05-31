SAP Consultant

6 Month contract

My client is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

– Good principle understanding of production, maintenance and related processes.

– Advanced SAP

Duties:

Project Details:

– Support of SAP Implementation Projects.

– Ownership of specific roles in the course of the SAP implementation project including business specific processes such as precious metal management.

Project Roles

– Business Data Owner

– Data Cleansing

– Data Harmonization

– Data Enhancement

– Data Mapping

– Migration Tests

Trainer / Training Coordinator

– Creation of Training Documentation and User Manuals

– Oversee and co-ordinate the creation of Work Instructions

– Conduct Training

– Management and Tracking of Training Progress

– 3Power User

– Process Expert for site specific core processes

– First contact for SAP site user for daily SAP challengesTester / Test Coordinator

– Identification of Test Scope

– Test Management

– Test Execution

– After Go Live Support

– Training, preparation and Management of Local Key Users

– Onsite First Level and Key User Support

Requirements:

– B Degree in Computer Information Systems.

– +5 years of experience using SAP.

– Deep (practical and hands-on) understanding of SAP in the Operations & Production environment.

– Experience in SAP Implementation and Harmonization Projects especially in the area of master data cleansing, migration and training.

– Experience in Business Process Management.

– Ability to explain technical information to non-technical people

– Excellent communications skills

Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)

Reference Number: JC 43846

