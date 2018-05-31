My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SCRUM MASTER to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Industry: Financial / IT
Minimum Requirements
– Certified Scrum Master
– At least 3 years Scrum Master experience
– At least 5 years in an Agile environment
– Experience with running multiple Scrum teams
Agile mind-set
– You act as a role-model, constantly looking for ways to raise maturity and improve outcomes for our customers and the organisation as a whole.
– You assess the maturity and agility of teams, and help them to transition from doing agile to being agile.
– You work with the Scrum Masters, other Agile Coaches and the leadership team to build a collaborative culture and promote an agile mindset.
– You take a core role within the Agile Community of Practice.
Desirable Skills
– Experience with Agile methodologies.
– A Scrum Master certification and/or presently practicing SCRUM.
– Strong experience in Agile Software Development Processes.
– Conceptual knowledge of the agile technical practices, such as TDD / BDD, Refactoring, CI, DevOps, and hands-on experience in few of them.
– Understands some of the popular industry tools (e.g. TFS, JIRA, etc.).
– Actively learning and regularly upgrading self-knowledge on the agile principles, Scrum and product management.
– Understand the value of commitments to delivery made by a development team.
– Understand incremental delivery and the value of metrics.
Helping teams
– You act as a servant leader; working across teams and helping them become healthy and high-performing.
– You actively facilitate discussions and workshops ensuring a common understanding is reached, and helping to drive decision making and ownership.
– You help create a high trust, safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or judgement.
– You are always mindful of team dynamics and look for opportunities to address bad patterns and uncover risks.
– You ask powerful questions in order to identify impediments and problems, and you empower teams to solve them, providing any support they might need.
– You influence the generation and capture of data such that teams can track and report relevant performance metrics.
– You encourage the adoption of cooperative working practices, and set the bar high when it comes to rigour and discipline.