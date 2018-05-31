Scrum Master

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SCRUM MASTER to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Industry: Financial / IT

Minimum Requirements

– Certified Scrum Master

– At least 3 years Scrum Master experience

– At least 5 years in an Agile environment

– Experience with running multiple Scrum teams

Agile mind-set

– You act as a role-model, constantly looking for ways to raise maturity and improve outcomes for our customers and the organisation as a whole.

– You assess the maturity and agility of teams, and help them to transition from doing agile to being agile.

– You work with the Scrum Masters, other Agile Coaches and the leadership team to build a collaborative culture and promote an agile mindset.

– You take a core role within the Agile Community of Practice.

Desirable Skills

– Experience with Agile methodologies.

– A Scrum Master certification and/or presently practicing SCRUM.

– Strong experience in Agile Software Development Processes.

– Conceptual knowledge of the agile technical practices, such as TDD / BDD, Refactoring, CI, DevOps, and hands-on experience in few of them.

– Understands some of the popular industry tools (e.g. TFS, JIRA, etc.).

– Actively learning and regularly upgrading self-knowledge on the agile principles, Scrum and product management.

– Understand the value of commitments to delivery made by a development team.

– Understand incremental delivery and the value of metrics.

Helping teams

– You act as a servant leader; working across teams and helping them become healthy and high-performing.

– You actively facilitate discussions and workshops ensuring a common understanding is reached, and helping to drive decision making and ownership.

– You help create a high trust, safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or judgement.

– You are always mindful of team dynamics and look for opportunities to address bad patterns and uncover risks.

– You ask powerful questions in order to identify impediments and problems, and you empower teams to solve them, providing any support they might need.

– You influence the generation and capture of data such that teams can track and report relevant performance metrics.

– You encourage the adoption of cooperative working practices, and set the bar high when it comes to rigour and discipline.

