Senior Backend Developer

A data driven financial technology company seeks for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team.

Job Description

– You will work with the CTO and development team to enhance and expand their services

– This is a hands-on role which will entail software development as well as designing services and APIs

Responsibilities

– Develop scalable and highly available back-end systems and infrastructure

– Work directly with developers and our CTO

– Build tools to manage, monitor, audit and test systems

– Take responsibility for deployment and operation of services

– Have a direct input in design and architecture

Requirements

– 8+ years of experience

– Distributed systems/services expertise especially with financial HA application

– Familiarity with financial APIs (FIX, SWIFT etc.)

– Good coding skills, preferably with NodeJS/ES6 familiarity

– Experience with storage and caching, PostreSQL and Redis a plus

– Has deep knowledge of containerisation and cloud deployment especially AWS

– Experience in team programming projects, preferably using Git or other VCS

– Great communication skills

– Passion for technology and learning new skills

– You will be an experienced and rounded engineer looking to push your career to the next level in a fast growing and dynamic company

Learn more/Apply for this position