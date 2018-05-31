A data driven financial technology company seeks for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team.
Job Description
– You will work with the CTO and development team to enhance and expand their services
– This is a hands-on role which will entail software development as well as designing services and APIs
Responsibilities
– Develop scalable and highly available back-end systems and infrastructure
– Work directly with developers and our CTO
– Build tools to manage, monitor, audit and test systems
– Take responsibility for deployment and operation of services
– Have a direct input in design and architecture
Requirements
– 8+ years of experience
– Distributed systems/services expertise especially with financial HA application
– Familiarity with financial APIs (FIX, SWIFT etc.)
– Good coding skills, preferably with NodeJS/ES6 familiarity
– Experience with storage and caching, PostreSQL and Redis a plus
– Has deep knowledge of containerisation and cloud deployment especially AWS
– Experience in team programming projects, preferably using Git or other VCS
– Great communication skills
– Passion for technology and learning new skills
– You will be an experienced and rounded engineer looking to push your career to the next level in a fast growing and dynamic company