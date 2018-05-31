Senior MS-SQL Analyst/Developer (18 Months Contract)

We are looking for Senior MS- SQL Analyst/ Developer to work as part of the Provincial Health Data Centre team. This is a full-time career opportunity for a contract period of eighteen (18) months.

You will be involved with the following:

– Improve clinical care through facilitating integrated clinical use

– Add to corporate business intelligence data to increase the quantity and quality of the clinical data available for business intelligence purposes

– Enable operational reporting that draws on multiple data sources in order to improve service delivery

– Support analyses in order to improve program evaluation, health and health service intelligence

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Conceptualise and design database and data processing solutions to meet the functional requirements of the Data Centre

– Oversee database fidelity and security

– Manage the routine take-on and extraction of data

– Identify and resolve data quality issues and troubleshoot systemic anomalies

– Write T-SQL statements, functions and stored procedures to support reporting and data extraction for users and applications

– Optimize SQL queries written by junior SQL developers, analysts or report writers

– Conduct analytical manipulation and interpretation of large databases

– Respond to data requests for operational and research purposes

– Produce comprehensive documentation for new development

Essential Skills:

– Experience in performance tuning and strong understanding of optimisation techniques

– Extensive development and analysis experience in MS SQL

– Strong skills in another programming language (e.g. Python, C++)

– Experience developing technology solutions using the Microsoft Business Intelligence stack (Visual Studio, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS (2016 onwards), SharePoint (2010-2016), Power BI, .NET)

Advantageous

– Experience working with extremely sensitive data, such as health data

– Experience developing Common Language Runtime (CLR’s)

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to:

– Work on databases in excess of 400 million records in size

– Work with the Research unit that has been doing ground-breaking work over the last decade in HIV & TB

– See the best of breed in Public Patient Health Care systems

– Work with a number of different multidisciplinary teams focussing on public health care Information Systems

– Work with academics and everyday practitioners with the same goal of improving public health care

