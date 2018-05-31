Senior MS-SQL Reports Developer (18 Months Contract)

We are looking for a Senior MS- SQL Reports Developer to work as part of the Provincial Health Data Centre team. This is a full-time career opportuity for a contract period of eighteen (18) months.
You will be involved in the following:
– Improve clinical care through facilitating integrated clinical use
– Add to corporate business intelligence data to increase the quantity and quality of the clinical data available for business intelligence purposes
– Enable operational reporting that draws on multiple data sources in order to improve service delivery
– Support analyses in order to improve program evaluation, health and health service intelligence
Essential Skills:
– Experience using the Microsoft Business Intelligence stack (Visual Studio, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS (2016 onwards), SharePoint (2010-2016), Power BI, .NET)
– Experience developing Microsoft SharePoint portals and websites (2010, 2013 and 2016)
– Experience integrating MS SQL Reporting Services into SharePoint libraries
– Experience developing sophisticated SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) reports against complex and large data sets
– Experience building custom apps using PowerApps interfacing with data from MS SQL database
– Experience setting up automatic workflows to launch apps from within SharePoint
– Develop custom web features and create custom workflows
– Install, administer and maintain MS SQL Server and SSRS infrastructure
– Diagnose and resolve errors in complex reports
– Define requirements for reports
– Manage tasks and project time required for development
– Perform software testing, including integration, user and acceptance testing.
Advantageous
– Experience working with extremely sensitive data, such as health data
Successful candidates will have the opportunity to:
– Work on databases in excess of 400 million records in size
– Work with the Research unit that has been doing ground-breaking work over the last decade in HIV & TB
– See the best of breed in Public Patient Health Care systems
– Work with a number of different multidisciplinary teams focussing on public health care Information Systems
– Work with academics and everyday practitioners with the same goal of improving public health care