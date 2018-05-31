Senior MS-SQL Reports Developer (18 Months Contract)

We are looking for a Senior MS- SQL Reports Developer to work as part of the Provincial Health Data Centre team. This is a full-time career opportuity for a contract period of eighteen (18) months.

You will be involved in the following:

– Improve clinical care through facilitating integrated clinical use

– Add to corporate business intelligence data to increase the quantity and quality of the clinical data available for business intelligence purposes

– Enable operational reporting that draws on multiple data sources in order to improve service delivery

– Support analyses in order to improve program evaluation, health and health service intelligence

Essential Skills:

– Experience using the Microsoft Business Intelligence stack (Visual Studio, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS (2016 onwards), SharePoint (2010-2016), Power BI, .NET)

– Experience developing Microsoft SharePoint portals and websites (2010, 2013 and 2016)

– Experience integrating MS SQL Reporting Services into SharePoint libraries

– Experience developing sophisticated SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) reports against complex and large data sets

– Experience building custom apps using PowerApps interfacing with data from MS SQL database

– Experience setting up automatic workflows to launch apps from within SharePoint

– Develop custom web features and create custom workflows

– Install, administer and maintain MS SQL Server and SSRS infrastructure

– Diagnose and resolve errors in complex reports

– Define requirements for reports

– Manage tasks and project time required for development

– Perform software testing, including integration, user and acceptance testing.

Advantageous

– Experience working with extremely sensitive data, such as health data

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to:

– Work on databases in excess of 400 million records in size

– Work with the Research unit that has been doing ground-breaking work over the last decade in HIV & TB

– See the best of breed in Public Patient Health Care systems

– Work with a number of different multidisciplinary teams focussing on public health care Information Systems

– Work with academics and everyday practitioners with the same goal of improving public health care

Learn more/Apply for this position