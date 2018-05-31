Senior .NET Engineer

If you’re interested in developing your skills and enhancing your career, for a company that is one of the biggest and best in their industry then this is the job for you!

This company provides a great opportunity for growth with biannual salary reviews and a structured career plan! They have the largest Microsoft Azure project in the WHOLE of South Africa.

As an Senior .NET Engineer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Engaging with premium clients on project needs

Translate business feedback and requirements

Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers:

Medical Aid

Pension

Incentives!

Flexible working hours.

Travel Opportunities

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

