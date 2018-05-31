Senior Software Programmer

Become a part of a team of enthusiastic developers who will be primarily focused on providing software solutions within the financial sector to industry leading clients.

Description of the role

* Developing new features and products

* Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies

* Problem solving and analysing for production

* Performing on project schedules

* Utilize different technologies and integration solutions

* Project Delivery

* Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers

Experience & Skills

* C# and .NET framework

* Demonstrates experience with I.T Development

* ASP.NET

* Design techniques

* Angular

* Knowledge of SQL Server

* HTML, Jquery and Java Script

This position offers

* A choice of medical aid funds

* Bi-annual Salary reviews

* Provident fund

* Group life benefit and permanent disability insurance

* Career growth structure

If you’re interested, what are you waiting for?!

To apply for the role, please send your up to date CV to (email address)

I look forward to chatting!

Learn more/Apply for this position