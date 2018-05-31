SharePoint Administrator

Cape Town based opportunity. Open to ALL South Africans matching role requirements.

Role responsibilities

– Monitoring and managing various shared mailboxes [including the KZN shared mailboxes] and ensuring the items being recorded are correctly receipted and reflected onto SharePoint

– Monitoring and directing workflow for the various trusts so that the necessary traction can be obtained

– Understanding the workflow of the FINACC and Tax process to be able to raise exceptions if any to various team members.

– Extracting data from SharePoint and being able to report on the discrepancies in excel

– Able to trace and search for required items in folders, e-mails and physical documentation if needed.

– Analytical capabilities to check for inaccuracies and discrepancies in data compared to what has been through the shared mailboxes

– Capture accurately, understands workflow, knows basic EXCEL including filtering and pivots, advanced Outlook and MS-windows capabilities.

– Compare and analyse data and raise flags if it is inaccurate

Qualifications and Experience

– IT Diploma

– Certificate SharePoint

– Minimum 3 years’ experience

– Financial experience advantageous

– EXCEL, MS Office suite

Learn more/Apply for this position