SharePoint Administrator

Cape Town based opportunity. Open to ALL South Africans matching role requirements.
Role responsibilities
– Monitoring and managing various shared mailboxes [including the KZN shared mailboxes] and ensuring the items being recorded are correctly receipted and reflected onto SharePoint
– Monitoring and directing workflow for the various trusts so that the necessary traction can be obtained
– Understanding the workflow of the FINACC and Tax process to be able to raise exceptions if any to various team members.
– Extracting data from SharePoint and being able to report on the discrepancies in excel
– Able to trace and search for required items in folders, e-mails and physical documentation if needed.
– Analytical capabilities to check for inaccuracies and discrepancies in data compared to what has been through the shared mailboxes
– Capture accurately, understands workflow, knows basic EXCEL including filtering and pivots, advanced Outlook and MS-windows capabilities.
– Compare and analyse data and raise flags if it is inaccurate
Qualifications and Experience
– IT Diploma
– Certificate SharePoint
– Minimum 3 years’ experience
– Financial experience advantageous
– EXCEL, MS Office suite