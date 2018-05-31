Software Developer

Academic requirements:

– Honours Degree or

– Degree + 5 years work experience

Work experience:

– Up to and no more than 10 years work experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

– Must be able to program in one major object orientated language.

– Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.

Contractual offer:

– Initial 6 month contract

– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

Location:

– The developer will be base in Port Elizabeth

– They will not be required to travel to clients and will be office based.

Salary is highly determined by the individual’s skills and abilities and the function he/she fulfills in the company

Learn more/Apply for this position