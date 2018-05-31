Software Developer

- Academic requirements:
– Honours Degree or
– Degree + 5 years work experience
- Work experience:
– Up to and no more than 10 years work experience
- Technical requirements/abilities:
– Must be able to program in one major object orientated language.
– Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.
- Contractual offer:
– Initial 6 month contract
– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.
- Location:
– The developer will be base in Port Elizabeth
– They will not be required to travel to clients and will be office based.
Salary is highly determined by the individual’s skills and abilities and the function he/she fulfills in the company