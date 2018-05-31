My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Systems Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Available roles: Intermediate and Senior
Industry: Financial / IT
Salary: TBD
Main outputs are:
– Deliver systems analysis artefacts
– Actively participate in joint analysis and design sessions
– Participate in Agile and management sessions
– Ensure the v-model of systems testing is closed by identifying and helping to close gaps
– Contribute to regular demos as required by the Agile methodology
– Assist testers with identification and sourcing of test data
Requirements:
– At least 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst on Agile projects
– Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
– Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
– A good team player with strong communication skills
– Committed to delivery and keeping to deadlines
– Ability to work under pressure
Competencies
– Strong analytical & numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication / interpersonal skills
– Action / results orientation
– Quality orientation
– Leadership
– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills
– Ability to perform under pressure