Systems Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Systems Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Available roles: Intermediate and Senior

Industry: Financial / IT

Salary: TBD

Main outputs are:

– Deliver systems analysis artefacts

– Actively participate in joint analysis and design sessions

– Participate in Agile and management sessions

– Ensure the v-model of systems testing is closed by identifying and helping to close gaps

– Contribute to regular demos as required by the Agile methodology

– Assist testers with identification and sourcing of test data

Requirements:

– At least 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst on Agile projects

– Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

– Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns

– A good team player with strong communication skills

– Committed to delivery and keeping to deadlines

– Ability to work under pressure

Competencies

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Leadership

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills

– Ability to perform under pressure

