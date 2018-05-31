Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Pinelands) is currently looking for a Manual Tester to join them on an initial 6 month contract basis

Rates : TBD

Role Description:

This role is accountable for systems and system integration testing (principally manual functional testing) on developed systems. Accountable for systems testing on new system developments, as well as amendments to existing systems, and system fixes. Selects and applies established software testing techniques as required to assure correct functioning and good quality of code before it is promoted to the UAT environment. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Key result areas and work descriptors:

– Ensures that agreed testing standards are adhered to.

– Ensure consistent quality measures and output. Includes regular progress reports.

– Accountable for manual systems testing on developed systems, using Quality Centre Tools.

– Maintains continuity of system knowledge over all testing projects or areas.

– Reviews draft specification created by BA as part of Quality Assurance.

– Assists with creation of Test Estimate, Test Approach & Test Plan documents.

– Logs, tracks and reports on faults (defects) and manages the faults through to resolution – liaising with PM, BA, developers and other testers as needed.

– Develops and refines test cases and test procedures through analysing the Functional Design Documentation, and ensures that all Functional Requirements are covered by the test cases.

– Creates and or find appropriate test data as required to execute test cases.

– Ensures proper test prioritisation according to risk-based techniques.

– Ensure testing completes successfully on schedule.

– User testing (UAT) facilitation, handover and support.

Additional duties include:

– Liaises with Test Leads in order to identify and implement testing needs.

– Ensures documentation is kept up to date and stored appropriately and that correct templates are used.

– Add to knowledge base and highlight and apply learnings from each project to ensure continuous incremental quality improvement.

– Champion Testing Best Practise and Adherence Quality Assurance principles always. Highlight risks of circumventing process and best practise.

– Assist team goals of striving for zero defect leakage and never missing a deadline.

Role Qualifications:

– Grade 12 required

– 1-2 years testing experience (Manual execution) with proven track record

– Possess a formal testing qualification e.g. ISEB or ISTQB at a foundation level at minimum.

– Experience in using Quality Centre 9.0

– Experience in using the Q.T.P. Mercury version 9.0 testing tool – advantageous

– Understanding of the various Financial and Insurance Industry business models and supporting processes/ systems will be beneficial

Role Competencies:

– Decision Making

– Information Monitoring

– Ownership

– Planning & Organising

– Team Orientation

– Technical Knowledge

– Thinking & Analytical Skills

– Calm Under Pressure

– Logical & Sequential Processing.

– Positive Attitude

– Technical Aptitudes

– Good at Troubleshooting

– Ability to work both independently and self-manage, but also co-operate within a team structure.

