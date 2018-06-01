BI Business Analyst (0604)

Role Description:
BI Business Analyst
Permanent mid ?? senior position
Cape Town, Western Cape
The primary purpose of this role is to effectively grasp business requirements and translate these into specifications for development. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring requirements are thoroughly analysed, accurately documented and effectively communicated to the BI Developers.
Key responsibilities:
- Gain an in-depth understanding of designated business areas and related data topics
- Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders and ensure ongoing communication
- Gather the user??s data and reporting requirements
- Facilitate Requirement sessions
- Accurately present user requirements in Business Requirement Specification and Reporting Specification documentation
- Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
- Assist with impact analysis of new requirement on existing data and reporting
- Document Functional Requirements to the source system
- Map the Requirements to source systems?? data
- Develop logical design of Star Schema
- Create test cases/plans and perform testing on new data models developed
- Ensure quality assurance and reconciliation of the new reports
- Train and support users
- Stay abreast of Analysis techniques
Skills and Experience:
Requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Business Analyst certification
- A Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling course (Kimball methodology) ?? highly advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC
- Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts
- Knowledge of Transactional systems, Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and business models and business processes, business rules and data analysis
- Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools (e.g. Cognos)
- Proficiency in Microsoft SQL for data analysis
- Experience in Excel Pivot or PowerPivot
- Practical Data/Dimensional Modelling and data analysis experience
- Working within an agile environment
- Financial Services or Retail experience
