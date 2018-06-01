BI Business Analyst (0604)

The primary purpose of this role is to effectively grasp business requirements and translate these into specifications for development. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring requirements are thoroughly analysed, accurately documented and effectively communicated to the BI Developers.

Key responsibilities:

Gain an in-depth understanding of designated business areas and related data topics

Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders and ensure ongoing communication

Gather the user??s data and reporting requirements

Facilitate Requirement sessions

Accurately present user requirements in Business Requirement Specification and Reporting Specification documentation

Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL

Assist with impact analysis of new requirement on existing data and reporting

Document Functional Requirements to the source system

Map the Requirements to source systems?? data

Develop logical design of Star Schema

Create test cases/plans and perform testing on new data models developed

Ensure quality assurance and reconciliation of the new reports

Train and support users

Stay abreast of Analysis techniques

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification

Business Analyst certification

A Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling course (Kimball methodology) ?? highly advantageous

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC

Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts

Knowledge of Transactional systems, Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and business models and business processes, business rules and data analysis

Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools (e.g. Cognos)

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL for data analysis

Experience in Excel Pivot or PowerPivot

Practical Data/Dimensional Modelling and data analysis experience

Working within an agile environment

Financial Services or Retail experience

