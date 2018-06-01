BI Developer (0903)

Role Description:
BI Developer
Permanent position
Open so all South Africans to apply
The main purpose of this role is being responsible for querying and transforming data residing in various sources into actionable data using reporting, visualisation and multi-dimensional tools.
Interpreting user requirements and transforming these into easily accessible and accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.
To be successful in this role you will need to have experience working with the Microsoft BI Stack and be well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop new and maintain the current BI Data Warehouse by Extracting, Transforming and Loading data from various sources
- Testing and Reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity
- Adhering to company??s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies
- Provide a high-level of customer service
Skills and Experience:
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
- 3+ years?? commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
- Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
- SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience (advantageous)
- Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
Key Competencies
- Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential
- Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important
- Must be a team player with a positive attitude
- Must be able to work to and manage deadlines
- Flexible, able to change focus when required
- Presentable with excellent communication skills
Other technologies in use
- Active Batch
- Visio / Erwin modelling tools
- Visual Studio
Contact: (email address)