BI Developer

Work for a company near the beach on the West Coast that values their employees. They have fun times in the office but know when to work. They are looking for someone who is a BI Developer and will enjoy time with their fellow team members. Qualification:MatricBCom or BSc Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum of 1-3 years’ experience in BI DevelopmentMS SQL Server 2008Microsoft ExcelMS SSRS and PowerBI skills advantageousGood communicatorSelf-motivated Job Description:The right candidate will be working directly with the CIO and Senior Managers and dealing with company stakeholders. You will be designing, developing and maintaining new and existing reporting systems. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027594.

