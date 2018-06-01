Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Financial Services company in Cape Town invites a Business Analyst to play a key role aiding project management by negotiating with sponsors and liaising with the Development and QA teams.

DUTIES:

Analyse & Design new and enhanced business processes: Establish and clarify user requirements, and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.

Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).

Integration with development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements: Review and approve system design specifications. Ensure that the development team delivers the solutions according to specification.

Ensure effective testing: Ensure test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team. Assist the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors. Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it). Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.

Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.

Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

