Business Analyst

Jun 1, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Financial Services company in Cape Town invites a Business Analyst to play a key role aiding project management by negotiating with sponsors and liaising with the Development and QA teams.

DUTIES:

  • Analyse & Design new and enhanced business processes:
    • Establish and clarify user requirements, and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests
    • Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.
  • Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).
  • Integration with development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements:
    • Review and approve system design specifications.
    • Ensure that the development team delivers the solutions according to specification.
  • Ensure effective testing:
    • Ensure test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team.
    • Assist the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors.
    • Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it).
    • Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.
  • Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.
  • Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

Learn more/Apply for this position