Our client is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service or SaaS and in search for a talented and skilled C# Developer to join their team in the Stellenbosch, Cape Town area.Looking For:We are looking for an extremely competent addition to a highly skilled development team that will build and maintain mobile applications. We are looking for a team player that is bright, eager, hardworking and willing to go the extra mile.Work Culture:Use agile methodologies to build software. Our culture suits individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage. We lead through servant leadership. This is to ensure that individuals are always assessed to ensure that they are playing to their strengths and interests.Requirements:

At least 3 years’ solid professional experience in mobile and or software development (Essential)

Minimum 2 years C# development experience (Essential)

Practical experience with Test Driven Development (Essential)

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

PLC (Portable Client Library)

Angular

TypeScript

Xamarin

MVVM

XAML

Knowledge:

C# Development

Rest/SOA architectures (Web API, NANCY)

Database architectures, MS SQL Server

