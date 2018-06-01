Data Analyst – Advance Analytics (0106)

Role Description:

Data Analyst – Advance Analytics

Permanent

Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)

As a key member of our Advance Analytics team, you will be responsible for compiling and organizing large volumes of performance data. The ideal candidate is proactive, has a positive attitude and is well organized and adept at managing deadlines and priorities.

Job Objectives

Team Integration:

Interface between business specialists and development teams.

Drive continuous improvement within team and workshop solutions to existing processes and challenges.

Solution Development:

Data administration and analysis to ensure the quality and thoroughness of data.

Write business requirements/modifications to transform and data into common formats.

Write business requirements/modifications to create common report and graphical formats.

Prepare, publish and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly and annual deadlines.

Evaluate/investigate the quality/integrity/trend of data based on historical trends and industry norms.

Communicate/Conceptualize and interpret the data status and issues to internal teams.

Working with business counterparts on operational readiness activities to ensure that necessary training and procedure updates have occurred.

Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols and standards.

Service Delivery:

Support solutions by responding to complex user queries escalated from support teams, investigating issues and managing the internal resolution thereof.

Ensure stability of the existing systems environment by implementing solutions that do not compromise operational stability.

Participate in post implementation reviews of development.

Talent Development:

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Play a key role in coaching and mentoring colleagues.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics ?? ESSENTIAL

5 -7 years Business Analysis

5-7 years Data Analysis

5-7 years Business Intelligence Tools

5+ years Strong data manipulation and analysis skills.

5+ years Experience in data warehouse design/ dimensional modelling and ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.

5+years Ability to represent concepts, processes, data and technology infrastructure using structured modelling techniques and tools.

Nice to haves (but not required)

5-7 years Data Warehousing

5-7 years OLAP

5-7 ETL & Integration

5-7 years Data Exploitation

