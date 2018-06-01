Data Scientist (mid-level) (0106)

Role Description:
Data Scientist (mid-level)
Permanent
Cape Town, Southern Suburbs
As a data scientist you will use statistical analysis, predictive modelling and machine learning within analytical strategy design to solve real-world problems. Manipulate, clean, validate and analyse existing structured and unstructured datasets, large and small, from a variety of sources, as well as creating new data that will add value to the data mining function. Monitor and evaluate implemented strategies and models. Communicate findings and make recommendations to stakeholders across the business.
Duties and Responsibilities include:
- Data creation and manipulation
Conceptualise, design/source (and where appropriate, evaluate) and implement relevant infrastructure to deliver strategic data intelligence for market research
Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of data infrastructure (including evolving data warehousing needs), systems and processes etc. in accordance with business
Preparation of data for modelling ?? transforming real-world data into formats usable in statistical software tools, through SQL or other data manipulation software
- Build predictive models
Build data driven models to abstract customer behaviour using a variety of predictive modelling techniques
- Model implementation
Work with technical resources to support implementation of theoretical models into real-world business application
Manage output from predictive models
- Analytical Strategy Design
Derive, abstract and quantify business constraints
Utilise predictive assets/models to facilitate optimal decisions on a customer and macro level across customers?? lifecycle
- Model maintenance, reporting and analysis
Track performance of models and monitor for deterioration
Report back on model performance and recommend appropriate courses of action to counter deterioration
Conduct root-cause analysis where predictions diverge from actuals
- Business Engagement
Act as the business owner for outputs generated from predictive models
Build and maintain effective working relationships with internal (BI, Data, Marketing and Credit Risk) and external stakeholders to provide the business with relevant and useful analytics by providing expert knowledge and engaging around data intelligence.
Deliver value-adding, informed, strategic recommendations and insights through effective collaboration with stakeholders, applying best practice statistical and data intelligence techniques
Proactively investigate opportunities for business growth and improvement, based on informed data intelligence
Evaluate marketing strategies against data intelligence and defined business objectives
Influence stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas, and working with a group to brainstorm ways of improving a product or situation and to identify alternative solutions to a problem
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Hons Degree within a quantitative discipline (i.e. statistics, mathematics, actuarial science) or applied science (engineering, computer science)
- 3-5 years analyst in the financial industry or similar industry
- 3 years experience analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data
- 3 years experience in building predictive models (classification and regression) essential, machine-learning approaches, clustering and classification techniques, and recommendation and optimization algorithms.
- 2-3 years experience in a similar environment within Financial Services environment advantageous
- 2-3 years experience in a variety of predictive modelling scenarios advantageous (acquisition modelling, churn modelling, cross-sell and up-sell models, next best action systems, uplift modelling, segmentation etc.)
- 2-3 years Experience in analytical software i.e. SAS,R, Python
- 3 years Knowledge of SQL and relational databases.
- 3 years ability to work with unstructured data.
- 2-3 years experience in Data wrangling/data manipulation
- 3-5 years analytical strategy design. Deriving value from the models, making models actionable and investigating impact of moving from one model (or set of models) to another.
- 2-3 years experience in practical implementation of theoretical models.
- 1-2 years experience with big data platforms ?? Hadoop, Hive, Pig, Amazon S3 Advantageous
