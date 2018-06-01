Developer – Full Stack (Python)

Jun 1, 2018

Developer – Full Stack (Python) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.

*Please note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:

  • Designing overall architecture of the web application.
  • Maintaining quality and ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
  • Maintain code integrity and organization.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary degree.
  • Expert in Python, with knowledge of at least one Python web framework (Django, Flask, etc.)
  • Good understanding of server-side templating languages (Jinja 2, Mako, etc.)
  • Understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
  • Understanding of accessibility and security compliance
  • Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
  • Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git, Mercurial or SVN)

