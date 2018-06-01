Front End Developer

This opportunity is for a passionate Front End Developer who is fascinated by the latest technologies, to join a dynamic team. Are you looking to expand your horizon, and work on languages such as React, Webpack, Sagas, ES6, HTML5, and CSS3? This is a very exciting opportunity not to be missed! Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer ScienceComputer Engineering, Information Science Skills & Experience:2+ years’ experience building products using: React, Webpack, Saga, ES6, HTML5, CSS3Backend tools:Express, Node 8, BabelGeneral: Git, Linux, Docker, Restful APIs, Unit and Integration testing, Single Page Applications, Continuous Integration Job Description:This role requires an experienced Front End Developer to help build applications that will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. You will also be responsible for analysing, designing and building new features. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027597.

