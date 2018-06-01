Full Stack Software Developer

An employer of choice is seeking a talented and passionate Full stack Developer to join their dynamic team of industry experts. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant BSc or related Degree (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years hands-on and robust Full Stack Development experienceStrong experience with and understanding of either:JavaPHPPythonC# Job Description:This exciting opportunity calls for planning, designing, implementing, documenting and testing new organizational developments within an agile work environment with a solutions-focused approach. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027584.

Learn more/Apply for this position