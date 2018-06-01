Integration Developer

A well-established company looking for a dynamic Integration Developer to join their team. They take pride in looking after their employees ensuring they engage in team buildings, allowing employees to introduce and contribute in new technologies. Get the luxury of lunch served to you on a daily basis after long hours of working on newly improved enterprise systems. Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer ScienceComputer Engineering, Information Science Skills & Experience:Minimum 4-8 years’ worth of professional development experienceStrong software design skillsProficiency in programming languages such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or GolangProficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mappingExperience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems Job Description:The suitable candidate will be responsible for analysing and designing new features and writing elegant robust code, unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components, build and deployment automation scripts. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027596.

Learn more/Apply for this position