Intermediate Data Scientist
Overview
Manage and implemented strategies, models, communicating findings and make recommendations to stakeholders across the business etc.
Duties & Roles
– Data creation/manipulation and build predictive models.
– Conceptualise, design/source (and where appropriate, evaluate) and implement relevant infrastructure to deliver strategic data intelligence for market research.
– Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of data infrastructure (including evolving data warehousing needs), systems and processes etc. in accordance with business.
– Preparation of data for modelling – transforming real-world data into formats usable in statistical software tools, through SQL or other data manipulation software.
– Build data driven models to abstract customer behaviour using a variety of predictive modelling techniques.
Model implementation
– Work with technical resources to support implementation of theoretical models into real-world business application.
– Manage output from predictive models and Analytical Strategy Design.
– Derive, abstract and quantify business constraints.
– Utilise predictive assets/models to facilitate optimal decisions on a customer and macro level across customers’ lifecycle.
– Model maintenance, reporting, analysis and track performance of models and monitor for deterioration
– Report back on model performance and recommend courses of action to counter deterioration
– Conduct root-cause analysis where predictions diverge from actuals
Business Engagement
– Act as the business owner for outputs generated from predictive models.
– Build and maintain effective working relationships with internal (BI, Data, Marketing and Credit Risk) and external stakeholders to provide the business with relevant and useful analytics.
– Deliver value-adding, informed, strategic recommendations and insights through effective collaboration with stakeholders, applying best practice statistical and data intelligence techniques.
– Proactively investigate opportunities for business growth and improvement, based on informed data intelligence.
– Evaluate marketing strategies against data intelligence and defined business objectives.
– Influence stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas and working with a group to brainstorm ways of improving a product or situation and to identify alternative solutions to a problem.
– Ad hoc analysis.
– Work on ad hoc descriptive and predictive analytical projects.
Requirements
– Hons Degree within a quantitative discipline (i.e. statistics, mathematics, actuarial science) or applied science (engineering, computer science)
Experience
– 3-5 years analyst in the financial industry or similar industry.
– 3 years’ experience analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data.
– 3 years’ experience in building predictive models (classification and regression) essential, machine-learning approaches, clustering and classification techniques, and recommendation.
– 2-3 years’ experience in a similar environment within Financial Services environment advantageous.
– 2-3 years’ experience in a variety of predictive modelling scenarios advantageous (acquisition modelling, churn modelling, cross-sell and up-sell models, next best action systems, uplift modelling, segmentation.
– 2-3 years’ Experience in analytical software i.e. SAS, R, Python.
– 3 years Knowledge of SQL and relational databases.
– 3 years ability to work with unstructured data.
– 2-3 years’ experience in Data wrangling/data manipulation.
– 3-5 years analytical strategy design. Deriving value from the models, making models actionable.
– 2-3 years’ experience in practical implementation of theoretical models.
– 1-2 years’ experience with big data platforms – Amazon