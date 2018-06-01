Intermediate Data Scientist

Overview

Manage and implemented strategies, models, communicating findings and make recommendations to stakeholders across the business etc.

Duties & Roles

– Data creation/manipulation and build predictive models.

– Conceptualise, design/source (and where appropriate, evaluate) and implement relevant infrastructure to deliver strategic data intelligence for market research.

– Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of data infrastructure (including evolving data warehousing needs), systems and processes etc. in accordance with business.

– Preparation of data for modelling – transforming real-world data into formats usable in statistical software tools, through SQL or other data manipulation software.

– Build data driven models to abstract customer behaviour using a variety of predictive modelling techniques.

Model implementation

– Work with technical resources to support implementation of theoretical models into real-world business application.

– Manage output from predictive models and Analytical Strategy Design.

– Derive, abstract and quantify business constraints.

– Utilise predictive assets/models to facilitate optimal decisions on a customer and macro level across customers’ lifecycle.

– Model maintenance, reporting, analysis and track performance of models and monitor for deterioration

– Report back on model performance and recommend courses of action to counter deterioration

– Conduct root-cause analysis where predictions diverge from actuals

Business Engagement

– Act as the business owner for outputs generated from predictive models.

– Build and maintain effective working relationships with internal (BI, Data, Marketing and Credit Risk) and external stakeholders to provide the business with relevant and useful analytics.

– Deliver value-adding, informed, strategic recommendations and insights through effective collaboration with stakeholders, applying best practice statistical and data intelligence techniques.

– Proactively investigate opportunities for business growth and improvement, based on informed data intelligence.

– Evaluate marketing strategies against data intelligence and defined business objectives.

– Influence stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas and working with a group to brainstorm ways of improving a product or situation and to identify alternative solutions to a problem.

– Ad hoc analysis.

– Work on ad hoc descriptive and predictive analytical projects.

Requirements

– Hons Degree within a quantitative discipline (i.e. statistics, mathematics, actuarial science) or applied science (engineering, computer science)

Experience

– 3-5 years analyst in the financial industry or similar industry.

– 3 years’ experience analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data.

– 3 years’ experience in building predictive models (classification and regression) essential, machine-learning approaches, clustering and classification techniques, and recommendation.

– 2-3 years’ experience in a similar environment within Financial Services environment advantageous.

– 2-3 years’ experience in a variety of predictive modelling scenarios advantageous (acquisition modelling, churn modelling, cross-sell and up-sell models, next best action systems, uplift modelling, segmentation.

– 2-3 years’ Experience in analytical software i.e. SAS, R, Python.

– 3 years Knowledge of SQL and relational databases.

– 3 years ability to work with unstructured data.

– 2-3 years’ experience in Data wrangling/data manipulation.

– 3-5 years analytical strategy design. Deriving value from the models, making models actionable.

– 2-3 years’ experience in practical implementation of theoretical models.

– 1-2 years’ experience with big data platforms – Amazon

