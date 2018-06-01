Intermediate Data Scientist

ENVIRONMENT:

The expertise of a highly experienced Intermediate Data Scientist is sought by a dynamic and fast-growing financial services group. You will be required to use statistical analysis, predictive modelling and machine learning within analytical strategy design to solve real-world problems. You require a Hons Degree in statistics, mathematics or actuarial science, and experience in the following: analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data, building predictive models and analytical software.

DUTIES:

Data creation and manipulation

Conceptualise, design/source (and where appropriate, evaluate) and implement relevant infrastructure to deliver strategic data intelligence for market research.

Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of data infrastructure (including evolving data warehousing needs), systems and processes etc. in accordance with business.

Preparation of data for modelling – transforming real-world data into formats usable in statistical software tools, through SQL or other data manipulation software.

Build predictive models

Build data driven models to abstract customer behaviour using a variety of predictive modelling techniques.

Model implementation

Work with technical resources to support implementation of theoretical models into real-world business application.

Manage output from predictive models.

Analytical Strategy Design

Derive, abstract and quantify business constraints.

Utilise predictive assets/models to facilitate optimal decisions on a customer and macro level across customers’ lifecycle.

Model maintenance, reportin

