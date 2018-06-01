Intermediate Software Developer

Overview

Develops and sustains systems and provides application support, writing technical specifications and codes according to defined quality standards. Required to participate in projects, improvements, maintenance and production support.

Requirements

– National certificate

– Relevant IT qualification or certification

– Bachelor’s degree or IT qualification or certification (Ideal)

Required Experience

– 4 – 8 years’ experience in an IT development environment

– 3 – 5 years’ experience using JavaScript, Node.js and AngularJS.

– 3 – 5 years’ experience using AWS SQS and SWF

– 3 – 5 years’ experience using C#, HTML

– 3 – 5 years’ experience using MongoDB and PostgreSQL.

Duties & Roles

– Contributes to cost efficiencies.

– Ensures cost saving efficiencies.

– Delivers customer service through adherence to quality service standards.

– Ensures operational excellence through the delivery of work processes according to quality standards.

– Optimises work through the application of learning experiences.

– Provides production support.

– Shares knowledge and provides specialist advice.

– Participates in planned activities that are appropriate for own and staff development.

– Promotes diversity within the team.

Learn more/Apply for this position