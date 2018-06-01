Junior Java Developer

A client based in Cape Town is seeking a Junior Java Developer to join their spunky team. The desired candidate will work on high end projects and produce exceptional code. Key Requirements:• 2-4 years’ experience • IT Degree or Diploma• Java• J2EE, J2SE• Spring, Swing• Eclipse• JSP, JSP• JDBC• Apache, Maven, Ant Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za/.NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

