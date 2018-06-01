Mid-level Java Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a revolutionary software business that specialises in translating your unique concepts and necessities into digital products is looking to join a Mid-Level Java Developer to their team based in Paarl.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT.

Should have the following experience: Java – preferable more than 2 years. Database (e.g MySQL, DB2) or Document Database (e.g. MongoDB). JavaScript, HTML, CSS, any single page web framework (Angular, Vue etc). Mobile development. Groovy experience will be a big plus.

The following experience would be advantageous:

.net or python developers willing to make the transition to Java.

COMMENTS:

