Python Developer

Python Developers! Do you want to be in a very exciting environment where no one day is the same? Do you want to be challenged and exposed to new ways of doing things on a daily basis? Do you want to be able to implement your own ideas and smile at what you have created? Then this job is for you! Qualification:Matric is a mustTertiary IT related qualification is a bonus Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years solid coding experience with PythonKnowledge of any of the following will be highly advantageous: Django, Linux, BASH, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and SQL Job Description:Research, development and implementation of software and infrastructure solutions. Strong focus on open-source, CentOS / RedHat as a production environment and use of Python as the Programming language of choice. If you want to fast track your career and be part of a dynamic, highly intelligent and fun team, this is for you!

