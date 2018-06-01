Python Developer / Data Scientist

Python lovers! Do you want to get your foot into the door of data science? You will form part of a young and vibrant team who collects data in an on-the-ground hands-on manner. The ideal candidate would be a professional Python Developer or Data Scientist that loves working with people as much as they love tech. Qualification:Any tertiary IT related Degree is essential Skills & Experience: Python: Pandas and Matplotlib, Bokeh, Seaborn, NumPy and SciKit-LearnStata, R, Open Data Kit and QGISSQL, HTML / CSS, Quantitative data analysisValid Driver’s License Job Description:You will port the existing toolbox for automizing to Python. You will monitor the incoming data for quality control and create data visualizations and dashboards for reporting. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027599.

Learn more/Apply for this position