|Job Description
|The company is a specialist IT services and solutions provider that helps our clients plan, build, support and manage their IT infrastructures. We achieve this by supplying a variety of software and application development and systems integration services, as well as a well-defined off-the-shelf product toolset.
We are seeking a QA Analyst. The role is highly influential and for the ambitious individual very rewarding you get to see the value that you can add and rewarding in terms of job satisfaction. The company culture is very exciting too! During your tenure with the business you can be certain to gain a lot of experience and to learn a lot of new things!
Job Function:
The person will work in the Quality Assurance Department. This is predominantly an Automation Developer role. However, the person is also expected to assist with functional testing and performance testing when the need arises. This includes preparation of test plans and conducting the testing of developed solutions according to company guidelines and standards. Person is also expected mentor others in the team.
|Job Requirements
|Responsibilities:
Automation Development, Performance Testing on various projects where the need arises. Create own test data. Demonstrate test results to client.
Analyse functional specifications; Create test plans and test scripts; Execute test plans.
Identify and analyse defects. Log defects and track defect resolution within release time frames.
Root cause analysis of faults.
Provide feedback to the development team; ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.
Create and maintain Automation packs.
Perform acceptance tests with customer.
Maintain quality assurance environment.
Provide estimates and feedback to the project manager/account manager for project scheduling.
Ensure high quality and accuracy is maintained at all times.
Education Required:
Relevant 3 year degree (Information Technology / Engineering/ Comp Science)
Experience Required:
6 to 8 years Automation Development experience
Performance Testing using tools eg. JMeter, etc
Java skills or C#
Eclipse IDE
Selenium
Web application testing
Automated testing
Ability to write SQL queries
Strong technical knowledge
Essential Competencies:
Must be able to work well as part of a team and independently.
High attention to detail; Commitment to routine; Good analysis skills; Good problem solving skills.
Good communication skills, written and verbal.
Compliance with procedures and processes.
Must be willing to move to various projects where there is a need for performance testing
Must be willing to train others
Advantageous Competencie/skills:
Telecommunications experience
Continuous Integration
Rest Assured framework
Mercurial
Jenkins