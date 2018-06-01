Senior BI Developer – Cape Town

Senior BI Developer – Century City – R60k – R70k CTC + Benefits

My client is a leading enterprise in the Insurance sector. They currently require an Senior BI Developer to join them on a variety of projects including a large BI implementation in a brand new department. This opportunity would involve working on large end to end projects with variety of clients.

This position offers exposure to the latest technologies within the BI stack, as well as organic progression and on the job training. As the company plans to diversify, there would also be potential to gain exposure to additional markets within the next 12 months as they build their client base.

My client requires the following skills for the role

– Min 6 years’ experience in BI

– Min 6 years’ Data warehousing

– Min 2 years Cube Development

– Architectural experience preferable

– SQL 2008/12/14

– SQL query experience

– Knowledge of MDX, Power BI, Kimball Methodology

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience. The role also offers fantastic benefits and bonuses to drive success.

