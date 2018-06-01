Analyst Programmer /Senior Java Developer
Introduction
To design, develop, test and run the code that supports the Online Customers. Requirements into the desired digital solution that meets the business need; improves upon the Online experience for our customers.
Job Specification
– Work closely with all stakeholders, including the Delivery Manager, business/systems analyst, development team colleagues and ITS to understand business requirements.
– Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification and improvement purposes, evaluating, designing and documenting the system solution.
– Collaborate and contribute with team members to determine reliable delivery estimates for projects and enhancements.
– Embrace an agile approach to deliver quality solutions in accordance with agreed delivery deadlines.
– Develop components of the digital solution and take ownership of the quality assurance for your contribution.
– Conduct or participate in code reviews to ensure code developed meets coding best practices, security requirements, scalability and maintainability guidelines.
– Develop system test plans for unit, system and integration testing.
– Perform regression and system integration testing.
– Ensure the stability of the existing system environments.
– Investigate and resolve complex systems problems across applications and environments.
– Resolve user queries, providing input to the support team when needed.
– Provide technical leadership and guide and mentor junior colleagues.
– Display a high level of collaboration in a fast-paced environment.
Technical and Functional Competencies
– Minimum 3 -year relevant IT qualification
– At least 5 – 8 years working in a development environment, with at least 5 years Java development experience.
– Strong analytical and Java programming skills
– Strong online/web development background with cross-functional experience
– Experience with eCommerce frameworks (i.e. ATG/Oracle Commerce, Hybris, WebSphere Commerce)
– Experience in writing Junit tests and using Ant and/or Maven build tools
– Experience with Continuous Integration (Hudson/Jenkins) & Automated Testing
– Database development skills an advantage
– Configuring/troubleshooting applications in Oracle WebLogic, JBoss or WebSphere Application Servers
– Good understanding of web development architecture
– Awareness of Agile methods and related techniques (e.g. Kanban)
– High performance delivery to agreed deadlines
Soft skills
– Team player & a High attention to detail
– Self-motivated, with a sense of ownership and accountability for what you contribute
– Ability to analyse and clarify complex problems into simple solutions
– A commitment to producing and ensuring quality deliverables
– Comfortable with fast-paced change and excellent problem-solving skills
– Willing to learn new tools and obsession with automation, performance, scalability, reliability and the use of best of breed tools
ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
– 2 – 4 years’ experience working with main stream application servers (e.g. Analyst Programmer /Senior Java Developer