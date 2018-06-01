Senior .NET Programmer – R70K – Cape Town

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a team of highly motivated and technology driven developer working on an exciting and challenging project in Cape Town. With a starting salary of up to R75,000.

– 6+ years development experience using .NET technologies

– Minimum of 4 years using Jquery, CSS, and C#

Desirable Skills:

– Understanding and experience in implementing SCRUM methodology

– Knowledge or experience with MVC

My client is currently booking interview slots so some urgency required.

If you would like to be considered for the role then please send an up to date CV to (email address)

Nigel Frank International Ltd is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Nigel Frank International is the leading .NET recruitment firm globally, advertising more developing jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Microsoft Partners and End Users throughout Africa and the Globe and we have never had more live requirements jobs for .NET professionals. By specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with key employers in Africa and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities on the .NET channel are.

Keywords; Senior, developer, programmer, .net, asp, asp.net, vb.net, html, c#, cape town, intermediate, gold partner, sql, visual studio, javascript, crm, biztalk, mvc.

Learn more/Apply for this position