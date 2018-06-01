Senior QA (Test Analyst)

Education Required:
- Relevant 3 year degree (Information Technology / Engineering/ Comp Science)
Experience Required:
- 6 to 8 years Automation Development experience
- Performance Testing using tools eg. JMeter, etc
- Java skills or C#
- Eclipse IDE
- Selenium
- Web application testing
- Automated testing
- Ability to write SQL queries
- Strong technical knowledge
Essential Competencies:
- Must be able to work well as part of a team and independently.
- High attention to detail; Commitment to routine; Good analysis skills; Good problem solving skills.
- Good communication skills, written and verbal.
- Compliance with procedures and processes.
- Must be willing to move to various projects where there is a need for performance testing
- Must be willing to train others
Competencies/Skills
- Telecommunications experience
- Continuous Integration
- Rest Assured framework
- Mercurial
- Jenkins