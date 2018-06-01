Senior QA (Test Analyst)

Jun 1, 2018

Education Required:

  • Relevant 3 year degree (Information Technology / Engineering/ Comp Science)

Experience Required:

  • 6 to 8 years Automation Development experience
  • Performance Testing using tools eg. JMeter, etc
  • Java skills or C#
  • Eclipse IDE
  • Selenium
  • Web application testing
  • Automated testing
  • Ability to write SQL queries
  • Strong technical knowledge

Essential Competencies:

  • Must be able to work well as part of a team and independently.
  • High attention to detail; Commitment to routine; Good analysis skills; Good problem solving skills.
  • Good communication skills, written and verbal.
  • Compliance with procedures and processes.
  • Must be willing to move to various projects where there is a need for performance testing
  • Must be willing to train others

Competencies/Skills

  • Telecommunications experience
  • Continuous Integration
  • Rest Assured framework
  • Mercurial
  • Jenkins

