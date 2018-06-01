Web Developer

Concise? Capable? Curious? Then we suggest you consider this new job venture for your next career move. Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a driven individual who has knowledge working with complex solutions and loves adding more features to the wonders of the world-wide web. Important Must haves:• IT Diploma or Degree• 3+ years’ experience• JavaScript • WEB API• SOAP• SVN• HTML5, CSS3• MySQL• Git• SEO• Joomla!• AngularJSShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

