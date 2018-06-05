Senior Analyst Programmer

Applicants are required to meet the following technical skills set:

C#, ASP.Net, MVC, MS SQL (T-SQL, SP’s, functions, SSIS, SSRS)

WCF, Web services, HTML, CSS

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

Technical design; designing and planning new systems within the Technical Specification

Understanding and communicating the system requirements to team members

Estimating development time and reporting on project progress and planning

Encoding of requirements for the technical design

Training and assisting other team members; mentoring team members

Understanding the business problem and providing solutions

Resolving bugs in existing software

Fault finding and testing

Modifying existing stored procedures

Database development and development of additional features to be added to existing software

Front end development; service layer development; unit test development and Windows service development

