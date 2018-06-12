Full Stack PHP Developer – Port Elizabeth

Our client, a dominant player in the South African market with over 1000 clients in more than 30 countries around the world, an easy-to-use and intuitive tool for guest feedback and online reputation management is seeking to employ a Full Stack PHP Web Developer.The candidate will be responsible for developing new features and functionality as well as maintaining the existing application. The Ideal candidate must be able to work well within a team reporting to the development manager, self-motivated, ambitious and have a burning desire to build a world class application.Responsibilities:
- Implementation of new and the maintenance of the current set of services and APIs to power the web application
- Building reusable code and libraries for future use
- Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability
- Implementation of security and data protection
- Translation of UI/UX wireframes and documentation into visual elements
- Integration of the front-end and back-end aspects of the web application
Skills:
- Proficient knowledge of our technology stack.
- Extensive and proven experience with an object orientated programming language.
- Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms (such as mobile vs, desktop), and optimizing output to match the specific platform
- Create clean, maintainable, and scalable code
- Create REST based web services and APIs for consumption by mobile and web platforms
- Data migration, transformation, and scripting
- Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes
- Ability to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Should have knowledge of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as AngularJS
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools: GitHub
- AngularJS, PHP, Propel, SQL, and AWS
Qualifications / Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years relevant work experience
- A relevant degree would be advantageous, however, is not a requirement