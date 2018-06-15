EH&S Site Analyst

REQUIREMENTS
- National Diploma in Environmental Health / SHEE or equivalent
- 4 years’ Environmental Health and Safety experience within a manufacturing envrionment
- SAMTRAC methods and techniques
- Environmental ISO14001 / ISO 18001 auditing skills
RESPONSIBILITIES
- EHS targets and objectives
- Monthly / weekly reporting to EH&S Manager
- IOD’s
- EH&S meetings
- Waste management
- Monitoring and measurement
- Auditing internal / external
- Aspects and impacts register
- Maintenance of SHE systems
- Environmental incidents and reporting (NCRs)
- Training and awareness
- Management review meetings