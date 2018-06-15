EH&S Site Analyst

REQUIREMENTS

  • National Diploma in Environmental Health / SHEE or equivalent

  • 4 years’ Environmental Health and Safety experience within a manufacturing envrionment

  • SAMTRAC methods and techniques

  • Environmental ISO14001 / ISO 18001 auditing skills

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • EHS targets and objectives

  • Monthly / weekly reporting to EH&S Manager

  • IOD’s

  • EH&S meetings

  • Waste management

  • Monitoring and measurement

  • Auditing internal / external

  • Aspects and impacts register

  • Maintenance of SHE systems

  • Environmental incidents and reporting (NCRs)

  • Training and awareness

  • Management review meetings

