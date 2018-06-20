IT Developer

Career Opportunity:

A position as IT Developer exists in Santam Agriculture: Business Support in Bloemfontein.

Position description:

To investigate, analyse, plan, design and produce effective programs and systems, from user requirements in accordance with agreed standards, in support of organizational functions, enabling the company to function cost effectively and competitively.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

– Business Analysis from user requirements

– Outline System Specifications

– Physical System Analysis and Design, including:

– physical data flows,

– file layouts,

– common routines and utilities,

– program specifications or prototypes, and

– Program Design

– Systems that meet functional design specifications

– System and program tests

– System and program documentation.

Role Responsibilities:

– Responsible for the development, maintenance, and enhancement of business applications and programs

– Responsible for producing logical and physical designs

– Able to deliver, with minimal supervision, in one or more computing architectures (mainframe, client server, intranet, web)

– User Support

– Ad hoc requests from users for Business Information.

Qualifications and Experience: Minimum requirements:

Grade 12.

Relevant technical or business qualification degree or diploma or qualification through experience.

Experience:

At least 5 years programming experience.

Very important – 5 years system analysis and design experience.

Very important – Experience in Business Analysis.

Experience in RPG ILE on a System i (iSerie/AS400) an advantage.

Experience in both front and backend web development an advantage

Experience in System I (iSerie/AS400) operational management.

Experience in the insurance environment, an advantage

Competencies:

– Knowledge and experience of the software development lifecycle.

– An ability to explore, interpret, and summarize user requirements to develop well written, concise programming specifications.

– Project Management capability.

– Ability to meet dead-lines.

– An in-depth understanding of relational databases.

– A strong ability to troubleshoot the work of other programmers.

– Working co-operatively with others to achieve a common goal.

– Co-ordinating and integrating activities across multiple functions.

– Generally good business acumen.

– Financial services experience an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position