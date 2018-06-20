Career Opportunity:
A position as IT Developer exists in Santam Agriculture: Business Support in Bloemfontein.
Position description:
To investigate, analyse, plan, design and produce effective programs and systems, from user requirements in accordance with agreed standards, in support of organizational functions, enabling the company to function cost effectively and competitively.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
– Business Analysis from user requirements
– Outline System Specifications
– Physical System Analysis and Design, including:
– physical data flows,
– file layouts,
– common routines and utilities,
– program specifications or prototypes, and
– Program Design
– Systems that meet functional design specifications
– System and program tests
– System and program documentation.
Role Responsibilities:
– Responsible for the development, maintenance, and enhancement of business applications and programs
– Responsible for producing logical and physical designs
– Able to deliver, with minimal supervision, in one or more computing architectures (mainframe, client server, intranet, web)
– User Support
– Ad hoc requests from users for Business Information.
Qualifications and Experience: Minimum requirements:
Grade 12.
Relevant technical or business qualification degree or diploma or qualification through experience.
Experience:
At least 5 years programming experience.
Very important – 5 years system analysis and design experience.
Very important – Experience in Business Analysis.
Experience in RPG ILE on a System i (iSerie/AS400) an advantage.
Experience in both front and backend web development an advantage
Experience in System I (iSerie/AS400) operational management.
Experience in the insurance environment, an advantage
Competencies:
– Knowledge and experience of the software development lifecycle.
– An ability to explore, interpret, and summarize user requirements to develop well written, concise programming specifications.
– Project Management capability.
– Ability to meet dead-lines.
– An in-depth understanding of relational databases.
– A strong ability to troubleshoot the work of other programmers.
– Working co-operatively with others to achieve a common goal.
– Co-ordinating and integrating activities across multiple functions.
– Generally good business acumen.
– Financial services experience an advantage.