SQL Developer x3

Jun 20, 2018

Requirements:

  • Excellent SQL skills: non-negotiable
  • Minimum 3-5 years software development experience
  • Must be able to design, develop, troubleshoot, and debug complex software applications and their various points of integration

Beneficial:

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent IT qualifications
  • Microsoft certifications

Please apply directly, by clicking on the apply button or visit www.insource.co.za for more exciting opportunities.If you have not had any response in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/ positions, we also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting opportunities in our niche area

Learn more/Apply for this position