IT Technician

My client is seeking to employ an IT Technician to join their company.

Duties include:

– Ensure the effective control and rectification of company IT facilities

– Ensure adherence to the company’s rules and regulations as documented in the company’s disciplinary policy

– Ensure that housekeeping is maintained in your work area

– Ensure safe work practices as defined during Induction and other health and safety related training and awareness campaigns

– Ensure maintenance of computer hardware, software & networks

– Ensure maintenance of computer attached equipment

– Ensure inventory keeping of all hardware including tagging of fixed assets

– Ensure accurate and effective record keeping on all required records / reports under your responsibility

– Liaise with Purchasing concerning fixed assets

– Perform required administrative duties

– Establish and maintain required KPI’s for Management when required

– Provide advice on equipment and systems

– Co-ensure data security

Minimum Requirements:

– Grade 12

– Three years applicable work experience

– Relevant tertiary qualification

