Technical Administrator – 3 Year Contract

Job Summary

Responsible for the collection, development, collation, analysis, research, summarization and archiving management of all kinds of technical information and data

Responsible for the establishment of equipment files, the arrangement and analysis of equipment data, and the timely update of equipment resume

Responsible for organizing the preparation of equipment management documents, establishing and improving equipment operation, maintenance and management documents

Responsible for checking equipment reference room, keep the reference room dry, pay attention to fire prevention, guard against theft, moistureproof, mothproof, rat bite, prevent mildew and other safety measures and hygiene measures whether to implement, power off when you leave the reference room, ensure the equipment data is in good condition

Responsible for statistics and analysis of equipment assets data, providing basis for controlling cost

Responsible for equipment label sticking and placement?Must be placed in a fixed position according to equipment classification?Make it neat and beautiful?The goods in the warehouse are arranged neatly?Object to its class?should be labeled?be clear at a glance

Department

Completion of any other tasks assigned by the leader (department head)

Must Have:

5 Years working experience

Qualification a must have

