BUSINESS ANALYST (INFORMATION SYSTEMS) (FIXED TERM CONTRACT)

Jun 26, 2018

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery fullfil expectations

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes and S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties and to inform superior about deviations

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Willingness to support a 3-shift working model

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

QUALIFICATION:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

