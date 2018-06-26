BUSINESS ANALYST (INFORMATION SYSTEMS) (FIXED TERM CONTRACT)

- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery fullfil expectations
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes and S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties and to inform superior about deviations
REQUIREMENTS:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Willingness to support a 3-shift working model
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
QUALIFICATION:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
- Experience in Data Analysis and Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook