Junior Systems Administrator

Minimum requirements / experience:
Grade 12
A+ and N+ (or equivalent)
Must have knowledge of networking, servers, firewalls, and end user support
Minimum 2 years experience
Experience in a client-focused, service-driven environment essential
SQL Knowledge will be advantageous
Ability to work to strict deadlines and have strong work ethics
Willing to work shifts (2-shift cycle)
Responsibilities:
Responsible for handling day-to-day information technology (IT) operations for their organization
Assisting system administrators with providing systems support for end users
Complete support tasks for hardware devices and software packages, help with installation setups, and revise existing documentation guidelines
Other main functions include providing training for teams in other departments
Answering technology questions as needed
Completing administrative tasks when required
Filling out documentation when requesting new inventory.
Work on removing security threats and malware from company systems, as well as trace network failures and research possible solutions
Assist other systems staff when deploying new software and upgrade installations.
Complete regular backups and perform data recovery
Assist in workstation life cycle rotations, monitor servers, work with other administrators to minimize downtime, and prevent data corruption.
Provide remote support and escalate issues to supervisors as needed.
Administer and maintain systems support for software, hardware and servers: test, troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve all problems.
Provide timely technical support for users and work with them to solve existing problems.
Configure, monitor and maintain updated virus protection software, and backup data for emergency recovery.